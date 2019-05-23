Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbised Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister Vacuum for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $48 below last month's mention and the best deal we've seen for this vacuum in any condition. (It's also $188 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Plus, today only, you'll earn $47.70 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • wand handle with full 360° articulation
  • requires no filter washing or replacement