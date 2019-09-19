Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Thanks to the points, that's $261 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $108 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $111 less than the best deal for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Google Express
That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low today by $11 and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (That is $12 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $4 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Sign In or Register