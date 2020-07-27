New
Refurb Dyson Cinetic Animal Canister Vacuum
$184
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKDYSON20" to save $76 under the lowest price we could find for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • 10-amp motor
  • 10" carbon fiber turbine head
  • 1/2-gallon bin
  • HEPA filter
  • 21.3-foot cord
  • Includes a combination tool and stair tool
  Code "PICKDYSON20"
  Expires 7/27/2020
