Apply coupon code "PICKDYSON20" to save $76 under the lowest price we could find for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- 10-amp motor
- 10" carbon fiber turbine head
- 1/2-gallon bin
- HEPA filter
- 21.3-foot cord
- Includes a combination tool and stair tool
Apply coupon code "PICKDYSON20" to save $172 off the lowest price we could find for a new one. (It's also within $9 of the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
Save $20 over the next best price we found by applying coupon code "PICKDYSON20". (It's also a low outside of other Dyson storefronts by $96 and a $20 drop from our May mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- suitable for carpet and hardwood
- ergonomic, telescoping handle
- Model: 248392-01
Apply coupon code "PICKDYSON20" to make this $147 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sol by Dyson on eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- hygienic bin emptying
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214580-01
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
Save extra on vacuums, hair dryers, and fans with coupon code "PICKDYSON". Shop Now at eBay
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
That's $130 off list and about $74 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VMInnovations via eBay.
- measures 88" x 85" x 30"
- 2 air chambers with combo valves
- Model: 57190EP
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
Coupon code "PICKDYSON20" drops it to the lowest price we've seen in any condition and at least $169 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- senses & reports air quality levels on LCD display
- HEPA & activated carbon filters
- up to 350° oscillation
- night-time mode for quiet operation
- voice control via Alexa
- Model: 310150-01
