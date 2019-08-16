Personalize your DealNews Experience

Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum for $219.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $179.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $35.99. Coupon code "YSUKHEPM" drops the price to $21.59. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $14 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Coolbox 17.75-Quart Entertainment Cooler with Bluetooth Speakers in several colors (Blue pictured) for $229.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $189. With free shipping, that's $21 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $31. Buy Now
