That's the $57 less than buying a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a vacuums, fans, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $60 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's $150 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Assuming you'll take advantage of the tool kit offer, that's a savings of up to $225 and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a refurb without bonus tools for $180 three days ago.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's a $5 drop from last week, $99 off, and far less than you could expect to pay for a stick vacuum from a premium brand like Dyson. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on electronics, tools, luggage, apparel and accessories, and more. Plus, select categories and vendors offer extra in-cart discounts. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
That's a total savings of up to $405 for this bundle. (Most retailers charge this price for the vacuum alone.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and within several bucks of the best price we've seen. (It's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $31 under our mention from last December, $201 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
After factoring the credit, that's $155 under our May mention and $80 less than buying from Dyson directly. Buy Now at Rakuten
