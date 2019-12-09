Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum
$131 $400
free shipping

That's the $57 less than buying a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Coupon code "JOYINDYSON" bags this price
  • sold by Dyson via eBay
  • A 6-Month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • 35-foot cord
  • combination and crevice tools
  • Model: 208992-01
  • Code "JOYINDYSON"
  • Expires 12/9/2019
