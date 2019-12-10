Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$160 w/ $40 in Rakuten Credit $500
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten
  • Prefer to buy without the Rakuten Credit? At Dyson via eBay, after coupon "JOYINDYSON", it's $131.24 with free shipping.
  • Whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head
  • Multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • 35-foot cord length
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • Model: 232886-02
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 6 min ago
