After factoring the credit, that's $372 off list and the lowest price we could find for a refurb.
Update: It now includes $39.75 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a vacuums, fans, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Assuming you'll take advantage of the tool kit offer, that's a savings of up to $225 and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a refurb without bonus tools for $180 three days ago.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's a total savings of up to $405 for this bundle. (Most retailers charge this price for the vacuum alone.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's a $5 drop from last week, $99 off, and far less than you could expect to pay for a stick vacuum from a premium brand like Dyson. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Target
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
The price is matched elsewhere but the $299 Rakuten Credit makes this a bargain! Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a variety of pet beds and accessories. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today.
Update: It now includes $44.10 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $31 under our mention from last December, $201 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $99 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the $57 less than buying a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $284 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best outright deal we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
