Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$160 w/ $32 in Rakuten Credit $500
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's $372 off list and the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
  • You'll receive $31.80 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head
  • Multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • 35-foot cord length
  • Model: 232886-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register