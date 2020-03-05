Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 51 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$140 $175
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Use code "JOY2CLEAN" to get this discount.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • self-adjusting cleaner head
  • multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • 35-foot cord length
  • Model: 23288602
  • Code "JOY2CLEAN"
