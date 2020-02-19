Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$140 $500
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • Get this price via coupon code "JPRESDAY"
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • Whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head
  • Multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • 35-foot cord length
  • Model: 23288602
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register