Refurb Dyson Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum
$131 $500
free shipping

That's $19 less than a refurb model, and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is also $29 less than yesterday's refurb mention which came with $48 Rakuten credit.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • Coupon code "JOYINDYSON" bags this price
Features
  • Whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head
  • Multi angle tool, flat out head, carbon fibre soft dusting brush, and stiff bristle brush, turbine tool
  • 35-foot cord length
  • Code "JOYINDYSON"
  • Expires in 17 hr
