That's the best deal we've seen in any condition and the lowest price for a refurb now by $105. Buy Now at Rakuten
A low by $80 and the best price we've ever seen, even without the bonus kit. (It's $30 under our December mention.) Buy Now at Dyson
A low by $32 and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the included $13.50 in Rakuten Points, that's $30 under our July mention of a new unit and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $68.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we've seen, and $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $38 under what most stores charge for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
With the included $22.90 in Rakuten points, that's $17 under last week's mention of a refurb and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $243.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Thanks to the points included, that's the best price we've seen and a refurb low today by $93. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
