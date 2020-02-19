Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 27 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Bundle
$450 $530
free shipping

That's $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 1-year Dyson warranty.
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
Features
  • Coanda air styling
  • comes with storage case
  • attachments include two 1.6" Airwrap barrels, two 1.2" Airwrap barrels, pre-styling dryer, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, and round volumizing brush
Details
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
