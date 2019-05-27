Ending today, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan in White/Silver for $189.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to knock that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and within $2 of the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $148 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-02