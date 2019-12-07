Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Rakuten · 20 mins ago
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$145 w/ $36 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $284 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best outright deal we've seen.

Update: It now includes $36 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • You'll receive $28.80 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Air Purifiers Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register