Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $284 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best outright deal we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $11 less than what you'd pay for a similar generator elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a variety of pet beds and accessories. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today.
Update: It now includes $44.10 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a vacuums, fans, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $60 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's $150 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Assuming you'll take advantage of the tool kit offer, that's a savings of up to $225 and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a refurb without bonus tools for $180 three days ago.) Buy Now at Dyson
