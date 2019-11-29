Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $10 under our May mention, $156 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best outright deal we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $140 under buying a new one, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $70, and a very low price for a new Dyson fan in general. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's $84 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Kohl's
It was a buck less last week, but still a low by $10 today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $25.
Update: The price has dropped to $58.86. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $47, and the best deal we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on funiture, decor, appliances, and more! Shop Now at Rakuten
That's a low by $38 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $5 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (Other stores charge around $60.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for the vacuum alone elsewhere. (It's also tied as the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at Dyson
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $40 under last month's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $50 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb model by $50. Buy Now at eBay
