Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$144 $180
free shipping

That's $10 under our May mention, $156 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best outright deal we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this discount.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 308247-02
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
