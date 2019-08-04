- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM10 Humidifier in Silver for $219.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $304 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb bundled with $48 in Rakuten Super Points for $10 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Black + Decker 70-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $50.
Update: It's now $151.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homelabs 70-Pint Dehumidifier for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $68.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $20. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
