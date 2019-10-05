Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $28 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $99.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Li bo via Amazon offers the Diffuserlove 2-in-1 Mini Portable Fan & Humidifier for $7.99. Coupon code "UFX6Z64V" drops that to $4.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $132. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $8 under our September mention, the best price we could find by $37, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best price we could find today by $37. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the included points, that's $132 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $67. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $141. If you like to vacuum, I tell you, it's your man: V8 of Spades. Buy Now at Rakuten
