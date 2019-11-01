Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the $26.10 in Rakuten points, that's the $9 under our mention from a few days ago and the lowest price we could find by $102. Buy Now at Rakuten
After factoring in the credit, that's $14 below our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $352 under what you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Li bo via Amazon offers the Diffuserlove 2-in-1 Mini Portable Fan & Humidifier for $7.99. Coupon code "UFX6Z64V" drops that to $4.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten
Provided you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find now by $19 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
With the included $22.90 in Rakuten points, that's $17 under last week's mention of a refurb and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $243.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the included $13.50 in Rakuten Points, that's $30 under our July mention of a new unit and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $68.)
Update: It now includes $20.25 in Rakuten Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $41 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $191.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $56. Buy Now at Rakuten
