eBay · 28 mins ago
Refurb Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$161 $190
free shipping

That's $139 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Features
  • ambient temperature monitoring
  • tip-over cutoff
  • 2 airflow modes
  • noise-reduction technology
  • Model: 302198-01
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Fans eBay Dyson
Popularity: 2/5
