Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM08 Bladeless Pedestal Fan in White/Silver for $189.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks it to. With, that's $198 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb for $24 less last June. It draws in surrounding air to project high-velocity airflow and features a sleep timer, remote control, oscillation control, and touch tilt.Note: A 6-month Dyson warranty applies. This coupon can only be used once per account. (You'll need to be logged in to redeem it.)