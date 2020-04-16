Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson AM06 Bladeless Desk Fan
$150 w/ $30 in Rakuten points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen on this fan in any condition and $117 less than buying new. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • It's sold by Dyson via Rakuten with a 6-month warranty.
Features
  • programmable sleep timer
  • 10 airflow settings
  • remote control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Rakuten Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register