Refurb Dremel DigiLab Idea Builder 3D Printer
$594 $1,299
$5 shipping

That's $705 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Meh

  • 6.7" x 10" x 6" build volume
  • 100-micron resolution
  • 4.5" full color touchscreen
  • Model: 3D40-DR-RT
