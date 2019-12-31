Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dewalt 20V Max Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw
$80 $100
free shipping

That's $39 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "POWER" to get this price.
  • It's offered by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year DeWalt warranty applies.
  • This deal is for the tool only; no battery is included.
Features
  • 3,700 RPM motor
  • 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity
  • Model: DCS391BR
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register