eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Dewalt 20V MAX 1.5 Ah Li-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver Kit
$76 $95
free shipping

That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Apply coupon "PROTOOLS" to get this deal.
  • A 1-year Dewalt warranty applies.
  • 3 LEDs
  • 1/4" hex chuck
  • Up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
  • Includes battery, charger, carry bag
  • Model: DCF885C1R
