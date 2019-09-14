New
Refurb Denon 7.2 4K Network A/V Receiver
$299 $649
free shipping

That's $100 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in our April mention (which included only a 90-day warranty). Buy Now

  • Sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay.
  • A 1-year parts and labor warranty by Denon is provided.
  • Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
  • up to 80W per channel at 8 ohms
  • Audyssey MultEQ XT sound calibration
  • HDR, UHD, 3D pass-through
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay connectivity
  • 6 x HDMI-in, 1 x HDMI-out
  • Model: AVRX1500HB
