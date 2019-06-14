New
Refurb Dell i7 14" Laptop
$297
free shipping
RefurBees offers the Dell Latitude E6440 Intel Core i7 3.2GHz 14" Laptop for $297.10 via code "MR82". Plus, free shipping applies. Code expires June 14. Features include:
  • Intel Core i7 3.2GHz processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Note: A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Details
  • Code "MR82"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 26 min ago
