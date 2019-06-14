sponsored
RefurBees · 26 mins ago
$297
free shipping
RefurBees offers the Dell Latitude E6440 Intel Core i7 3.2GHz 14" Laptop for $297.10 via code "MR82". Plus, free shipping applies. Code expires June 14. Features include:↑ less
- Intel Core i7 3.2GHz processor
- 14" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$459 $1,076
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $739. Coupon code "SAVE280LT" cuts that to $459. With free shipping, that's $170 under our December mention, $617 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: Headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,147
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $588 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $60 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- ntel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$500
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $587.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $499.79. With free shipping, that's $199 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 3 days ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Micro Center · 4 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $530
free shipping
HP offers its 5.63-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Black for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- DVD-Burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 8-Core PC w/ 256GB SSD, 3GB GPU
$916 $1,150
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,077.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $916.29. With free shipping, that's $234 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
