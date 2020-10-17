New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell i5 Desktop w/ 22" Monitor
$300 $320
free shipping

Coupon code "1418820" drops this to half price – that's $300 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30 -day warranty applies.
Features
  • includes 22" monitor, keyboard and mouse
  • Intel Haswell Core i5-4570 3.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • USB WiFi adapter
  • DVD ROM optical drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
