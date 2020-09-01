Coupon code "TABLET35BTS" takes an extra 35% off a selection of already discounted refurbished tablets while also bagging free shipping. Prices start at $254. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Additionally, you can take 30% off a refurb Dell desktop via coupon "DESKTOP30BTS" or 25% off a refurb laptop via "LAPTOP25BTS".
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $20 under our mention from last month, and a low by at least $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- You'll get an extra $75 off with an eligible trade-in.
- Up to an extra $45 off 64GB or $55.50 off 128GB applies with your student discount.
- Military and first responder discounts are also available (amounts vary).
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "2020AUGDEAL2" to take $175 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "DELLR730SERVER" to get discounts on a variety of server configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to take $189 off the list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "DNDELL90" drops it to $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel i5-4430 Haswell 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Sign In or Register