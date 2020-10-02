New
Dell Refurbished Store · 39 mins ago
50% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SERVER4U50" to save 50% off servers. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 hrs ago
Refurbished Dell Laptops
30% off
free shipping
Coupon code "LAPTOP4U30" takes 30% off and yields free shipping (an $11.99 value). Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies, and an extended 1-year warranty is available for an additional charge.
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex Desktops
40% off
free shipping
Apply code "DESKTOP4U40" to cut 40% off a selection of Dell OptiPlex desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Staples · 1 mo ago
Dell Power Companion 12,000mAh Laptop Power Bank
$30 $72
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3010 i5 PC w/ 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD
$250 $443
free shipping
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- a 30-day warranty applies.
Features
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Dell Technologies · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake i7 Desktop
$649 $1,213
free shipping
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 13.3" Touch Laptop
$715 $858
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "50OFF699" and save $143 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
Features
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 64-bit
