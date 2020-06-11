Apply code "PRECISION30" to get this discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A Dell Refurbished Store 100-day warranty applies.
Use coupon code "VOSTRO499" to drop the price to $500 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/CD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5090w10ph0105
That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
- Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor (brands may vary)
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list.
Update: The after-coupon price has now dropped to $764.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's the best price we could find by $182. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 graphics w/ 2GB GDDR5
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL2" to save. Save on about 50 refurbished models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL1" to take $200 off any refurbished Dell Latitude E7470 laptop. (Clearance items excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $20 below our mention in March, $534 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "AWM15R102". That's a savings of $850 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Coffee Lake i7-8750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & dual 512GB SSDs
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $111 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
