Refurb Dell Precision 7050 MT Kaby Lake i3 Desktop
$209 $509
Apply coupon code "2020NOVDEAL3" to save $300 off list. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store

  • A 100-day warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i3-7100 3.9GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon R5 430 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 12/1/2020
