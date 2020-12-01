Apply coupon code "2020NOVDEAL3" to save $300 off list. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day warranty applies.
- Intel Core i3-7100 3.9GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- AMD Radeon R5 430 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Expires 12/1/2020
Published 1 hr ago
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $216 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm SATA
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $564 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
It's $165 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Get the compact mid-tower designed for virtual reality and save $500. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 9th gen. Intel Core i7-9700K Comet Lake 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to knock an extra 40% off four laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $114 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a low by $35 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Apply coupon code "93535" to get this price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
