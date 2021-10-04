New
Dell Refurbished Store · 42 mins ago
70% off
free shipping
Save on select models with a range of specs from $959. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Refurbished items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Expires 10/18/2021
Published 42 min ago
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Asus ROG Strix 4th-Gen. Ryzen 7 Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 3070 8GB GPU
$1,700
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
eBay · 5 days ago
Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 50 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop w/ Nvidia GTX 1650
$598 in cart $800
free shipping
That's $202 less than BJ's Wholesale Club charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UJ11
Amazon · 1 wk ago
SkyTech Archangel 3.0 Ryzen 7 Gaming Desktop PC w/ RTX 3060 12GB GPU
$1,600 $1,700
free shipping
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics
- Model: ST-Arch3.0-0181
- UPC: 811698033658
Ends Today
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Dell Refurb Store Laptop Sale
Extra 35% to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Save an extra 35% off one item via "FALL35DFS".
- Save an extra 40% off laptops priced over $600 or 50% off on $1,000+ via code "FALL21LAPTOP"
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Refurb Dell PowerEdge R630 Sandy Bridge 10-Port Server
$3,200 $6,399
free shipping
That's a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- This server does not come with an operating system.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- 2x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 2.2GHz 10-core CPUs
- 17.5 TB hard drive
- Model: dell-poweredge-r630-10-port-000006
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 21 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air (No OS)
$449 $999
free shipping
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Tips
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
