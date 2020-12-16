Apply coupon code "SUPERDEAL3420" to save $486 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
That's $150 off list and $88 below our mention in August. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.10GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution Infinity LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $350 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
Apply code "DTDECAFF1" to save $400 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
- Model: gd5090g510saff12
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $700 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 90R80004UT
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY7050" to save on a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" take $137 off and make this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $749.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price, about $69 less than most 3rd-party sellers charge, and back at the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
It's $40 under our June mention, the lowest price we could find today by $27, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, tilt-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: S2719H
- UPC: 884116302681
Sign In or Register