Dell Refurbished Store · 37 mins ago
Refurb Dell Precision 3420 Skylake i5 SFF Desktop PC
$324 $810
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SUPERDEAL3420" to save $486 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store

Features
  • Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Code "SUPERDEAL3420"
  • Expires 12/23/2020
    Published 37 min ago
