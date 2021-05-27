Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs for $190
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$190 $297
free shipping

It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by uptstore via eBay.
  • A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
  • You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
  • We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
Features
  • two 19" LCD monitors
  • WiFi adapter
  • keyboard/mouse
  • Windows 10
  • USB WiFi card
  • cables
  • Popularity: 4/5
