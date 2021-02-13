You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Published 1 hr ago
That's a $50 drop since December, $350 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DBDTPR699" to take $728 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200 rpm 3.5" SATA Hard Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $330 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- Model: MK452LL/A
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
Save on over 180 men's sweatshirts and hoodies. Orders over $30 get an extra 25% off in cart, so you can buy two from as little as $30. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie in Active Maroon for $19.99.
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
It's $132 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "prezdaylt499" to drop it to $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5122
That's $20 under our mention from last December, $90 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
