That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $150 under list, $21 under our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "DBBFDTAFF2" and save $380 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $42 drop in a month, $100 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $541 off the list price for this newly released model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on four monitors (starting from $95), USB drives, desktops, and Ethernet adapater. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Acer 27” 1080p Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync for $119.99 ($40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $100 under our August mention, $200 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by echo and optics via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR 10+
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
- access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
- Model: QN50LS03TA
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $108 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register