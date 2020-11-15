New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$190 $352
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
  • You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
  • Sold by uptstore via eBay.
  • A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
  • 2 19" LCD monitors
  • WiFi adapter
  • Keyboard/mouse
  • Windows 10
  • USB WiFi Card
  • Cables
2 comments
SDCoil
These have Core2Duo processors, are 32bit only and probably 10-12 years old. By today's standards they are extremely slow. Even web surfing will be painful.
October 23, 2020
sparky_in_the_midwest
Rather smart move by the seller: get paid for old, small monitors instead of having to pay for recycling/disposal.
October 22, 2020