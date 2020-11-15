That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DTG5AFF114" to save. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saffv2
That's a $42 drop in a month, $100 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $512 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "DTXPSAFF11" to save $580 off the list price and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHZ Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5600 GDDR6 6GB graphics
- Model: xd8940ms03saff
Save on almost 50 items, including laptops and desktops with prices from $500. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Whiskey Lake i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop for $799.99 ($1,539 off).
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" drops it to $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT " to save an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted items. Shop Now at eBay
- pictured is the Refurb Makita 12V MAX CXT Li-Ion 3/8" Drill Driver for $45.59 (after code, $104 off)
- these are certified refurbished items, backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
That's $78 off list and the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Blue.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $100 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- anti-glare
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Model: D2721H
That's $108 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon Vega 10 graphics
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $50 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
