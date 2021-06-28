Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs for $180
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$180 $297
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
  • A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
  • You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
  • We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
  • two 19" LCD monitors
  • WiFi adapter
  • keyboard/mouse
  • Windows 10
  • USB WiFi card
  • cables
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
