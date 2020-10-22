That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Get this price via coupon code "50OFF699" and save $214 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
It's $122 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm hard drive, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "30HT7WT5" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FeiDo via Amazon.
- Intel Atom Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro
Coupon code "DELL48DEAL" cuts an extra 48% off Dell-warrantied laptops, desktops, monitors, and more sitewide. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "BT4BEELINK" for a savings of $43, which puts it a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Atom X5-Z8500 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on refurbs from brands like Lenovo, Bissell, DeWalt, and more, all back by 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Shop a selection of Black Friday deals early to get up to 41% off laptops and 2-in-1s, monitors from $100, and more discounts on desktops and accessories that go up to 54%. Shop Now at Dell Home
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Although, most retailers charge around $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $114 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $265 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
