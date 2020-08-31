New
Refurb Dell Optiplex 9020 i5 Haswell Tower PC
$280 $300
Coupon code "DNDELL90" drops it to $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel i5-4430 Haswell 3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
