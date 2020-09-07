That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-4430 Haswell 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Expires 9/7/2020
Coupon code "1418820" drops this to half price – that's $300 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30 -day warranty applies.
- includes 22" monitor, keyboard and mouse
- Intel Haswell Core i5-4570 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- USB WiFi adapter
- DVD ROM optical drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: This item is in stock on October 12, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
To get the best price we've seen, apply coupon code "DNGPXL32" and save at least $40 in comparison to a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Coupon code "DNPXL3A" drops it to $70 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
Coupon code "DNDELL90" drops it to $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel i5-4430 Haswell 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "DNLPOOL" drops the price and saves you $130 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- In several colors (Light Blue pictured)
- 6x10ft
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to take $189 off the list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
