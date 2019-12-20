Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 9020 USFF Tiny Desktop
$185 $197
free shipping
  • To get this deal, use code "9020".
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies
Features
  • Tiny desktop: 2.6" x 9.5" x 9.4"
  • Intel Haswell Core i5-4570S 2.9GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 120GB SSD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Code "9020"
  • Expires 12/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
