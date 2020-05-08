Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 9020 Tiny Computer Micro Tower
$240 $300
$1 shipping

That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by SJ Computers via Rakuten.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core 4th-gen. i3-4160T Haswell 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 320GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops Rakuten Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register