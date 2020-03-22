Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 9010 Haswell Core i7 Mini Tower Desktop PC
$375 $388
free shipping

Refurbees offers this refurbished Dell Optiplex 9010 Mini Tower Desktop PC, together with a keyboard and mouse, for $375 via coupon code "9010". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "9010".
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies
Features
  • Intel Haswell Core i7-3370 3.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 480GB SSD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "9010"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees Dell
Refurbished Core i7 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register