RefurBees · 57 mins ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 9010 Haswell Core i7 Mini Tower Desktop PC
$369 $388
free shipping

Refurbees offers this refurbished Dell Optiplex 9010 Mini Tower Desktop PC for $368.60 via coupon code "5MT9". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "5MT9".
  • A 90-day refurbees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Haswell Core i7-3370 3.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 480GB SSD
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Code "5MT9"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 57 min ago
