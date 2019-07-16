New
PCLiquidations · 40 mins ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 790 Core i5 Quad PC
$100
$15 shipping

PCLiquidations offers the refurbished Dell Optiplex 790 Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5-2400 3.1GHz Small Form Desktop PC for $99.99 plus about $15 for shipping. (Get free shipping with a purchase of $500 or more via coupon code "FREESHIP".)

Note: It ships without an operating system. You can add Windows 10 Home for $34.99 or Windows 10 Professional for $49.99. A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who supports it. Buy Now

Features
  • Core i5-2400 3.1GHz Sandy Bridge quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM and 250GB hard drive
Details
Comments
  • Code "FREESHIP"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 40 min ago
