You'd pay around the same for a mere 16GB RAM version elsewhere. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- It's backed by a 1-year Dell warranty.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
Published 8 min ago
Apply coupon code "DELL50" to get this deal. That's $410 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500T 2.3GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on over 30 models, including laptops and desktops. Prices start from $340. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen i7 14" 4K Touch Laptop from $999.99 (low by $220).
Clip the $30 off on-page coupon to take $131 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by THYPC-Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 500GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
It's $210 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
