That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
- Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor (brands may vary)
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Expires 8/5/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "OPTIPLEX45DEAL" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell Refurbished Store warranty applies.
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Coupon code "50OFF699" saves an extra $50 putting this at $102 off list.
Update: The price has dropped to $979.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 128GB SSD + 1TB 7200 rpm HD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
Apply coupon code "695CHRG-AFS " for a savings of $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black, Plum, or Blue.
- records your workouts and tracks all-day activity like heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, stairs climbed, and active minutes
- up to 24-hour battery life
- OLED display
- water resistant
Apply coupon code "919CENT " to save. That's $141 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 36" tall
- 3 casters
- compartments for holding wine glasses and bottles
Apply coupon code "087INS-AFS" to drop the price to $21.99; a savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- includes a tambourine, 2 shaker eggs, 2 wrist bells, 2 claves, 2 finger castanets, a pair of maracas, and more
Apply coupon code "473VAC-AFS" for a savings of $2, making it the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
- attaches to most vacuums
- gets into smaller nooks & crannies
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
That's a savings of $114 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register