UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 7010 i7 Desktop PC w/ 22" Monitor
$360 $618
free shipping

That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies.
  • Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
Features
  • Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
  • 22" monitor (brands may vary)
  • DVD drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 8/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
